Kerala Boy, 15, Stabbed To Death During Temple Festival, Left Accuses BJP

Abhimanyu was stabbed by a group of men during a temple festival on Tuesday night.

The Kerala Police have intensified their probe into the murder of 15-year-old boy during a temple festival on Tuesday night. Abhimanyu, the class X student, was stabbed by a group of men during a festival at Padayanivettom temple in Alappuzha district, according to the police. No arrests have been made so far.

"Abhimanyu was stabbed by a group of men after they entered an argument, followed by a fight. No arrest has been made yet, we are questioning few people currently. The motive behind the murder is being probed," the Sub Inspector of the concerned police station said.

The CPI(M) has alleged it to be a "political murder" and has blamed the BJP and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh workers for the murder.

CPI(M)'s youth wing DYFI state president A Rahim has alleged that Abhimanyu was attacked because his elder brother - who is a party worker - could not be traced. Two other SFI activists have also been injured, he said.

BJP district leaders have denied any role by the party or the RSS in the murder.

"Right now, its premature to say if this is a politically motivated murder or not but the probe is still underway and we are questioning more. We will be able to state anything conclusively only after the preliminary probe", the Sub Inspector added.