Video: Kerala MLAs Forcibly Lifted, Removed To Break Up Assembly Protest

Chaotic scenes played out at Kerala Assembly today during a protest by Opposition MLAs outside the Speaker's office. Shocking visuals showed security guards forcibly removing the MLAs.

The MLAs of the Congress-led United Democratic Front, who lay on the ground refusing to budge, were lifted and removed from outside Speaker AN Shamsheer's office.

The MLAs were protesting after an adjournment motion to discuss the safety of women was not accepted. This came a day after another adjournment motion to discuss police action against Congress councillors protesting over the Kochi dumpyard fire was not taken up.

When the Speaker announced today that the notice for an adjournment motion to discuss women's security could not be taken up, Opposition MLAs started raising slogans and waving banners. They accused the Speaker of bias and alleged that he was acting on the directions of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The Opposition MLAs then walked out of the House in protest and marched to the Speaker's office. The legislators were blocked by Watch and Ward staff, who manage security in the state legislature and report to the Speaker. As many MLAs tried to move forward, the marshals stopped them. Some legislators who sat and lay down there were forcibly lifted and removed from near the Speaker's office.

The Speaker eventually managed to enter his office as the marshals held back the protesters.