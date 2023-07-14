Elephant Buried On Private Property In Kerala, Tusk Missing, Probe Ordered

The Kerala Forest Department said the carcass was found with one tusk missing (Representational)

Forest Department officials today found the carcass of a wild elephant buried on a private property near a forest area under the Machad Range in the district.

A senior forest official said the carcass is suspected to be around 15 days to one month old.

"The inspection was conducted based on information received by the Machad range officer. We found the carcass of the elephant. The post-mortem is going on. We are yet to ascertain the reason behind the death," the forest official told Press Trust of India.

The Forest department used an excavator and unearthed the skeleton of an elephant with one tusk missing.

Meanwhile, state Forest Minister AK Saseendran told the media that there was some mystery behind the incident.

"If the elephant was electrocuted from the power lines, then the locals could have informed us. If someone had killed the elephant, we would take strong action," Mr Saseendran said.

The Forest Department said the carcass was found on a private property and the owner is currently missing.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)