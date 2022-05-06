Dosa 'Baked With Egg Water' In Kerala, Claims Man. Shashi Tharoor Reacts

The 'dosa baked with egg water' claim created a lot of buzz on Twitter. (Representational)

We've heard about different types of dosas. From the much-loved cheese dosa to the outrageous chocolate dosa, there's barely any combination that we haven't tried with this South Indian delicacy. Or that's what we thought. But now a man claims that he was served dosa prepared with "egg water". Yes, you heard it right. And, his claim has been creating quite a storm on Twitter.

The Twitter user claimed on May 3 that a lounge at the Cochin Airport served him dosa "baked" with "egg water". He said that the lounge played with his "religious belief.”

He wrote, "If you are in Chochi [Cochin], kindly be aware of the airport lounge named Earth Lounge. They simply play with religious beliefs, where they use egg water to bake South Indian food such as dosa. When asked they told me it's as per the standard. When asked for a manual, they denied sharing.”

If you are in Chochi Kindly be aware of Airport Lounge named as Earth Lounge. They Simply plays with Religious Belief, Where they use Egg water to bake South India Food such as Dosa. When asked they told its As per Standard. When asked for Manual they denied to share.@CGH_Earth — Manish Jain (@InsureMeForever) May 3, 2022

The man followed up his complaint with a request to Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, the state's tourism department, and the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India [FSSAI] to look into this matter. He wrote, "Need attention of FSSAI your attention to intervene the same…Also request Tourism Kerala, CMO Kerala, and Kochi Airport. Kindly get the practice stopped to hurt the emotions of vegetarians and Jains travelling to Kerala."

Need Attention of @fssaiindia your attention to intervent the same... Also Request @tourismkerala@CMOKerala@htTweets@KochiAirport Kindly get the Practice stopped to hurt the emotions of Vegetarian and Jain's Travelling to #Kerala — Manish Jain (@InsureMeForever) May 3, 2022

The tweet created a lot of buzz on the social media platform. Some users slammed the man for misspelling Cochin Airport in this post.

i) It's Kochi/Cochin. Not Chochi.

ii) Baked Dosa doesn't exist

iii) What is "Egg water"?



Cold Water (ठंडा पानी) is used by many while making the dosa batter. You heard it as Egg water (अंडा पानी) and your vegan hysteria made you tweet this stupidity.



Grow Up. https://t.co/RSn9HpCkJJ — Advaid അദ്വൈത് (@Advaidism) May 4, 2022

Where is Chochi and what is Egg Water and what is like baking Dosa ???? — Mahua/ মহুয়া (@mahuadey20) May 4, 2022

The post also managed to grab the attention of Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor. The Congress leader, who is known for his fun take on social media, said the person should have opted for "chawal and baingan". His tweet read, "In 'Chochi', an outraged young vegan reacted as if shot with a ray-gun; Hearing "thanda" as "anda". He "baked" a huge blunder. Should have stuck to chawal and baingan.”

In “Chochi”, an outraged young vegan

Reacted as if shot with a ray-gun;

Hearing “thanda” as “anda”

He “baked” a huge blunder

Should have stuck to chawal & baingan! https://t.co/Swf2u6rn92 — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) May 6, 2022

People were also confused by the term "egg water." A person commented, "My brother in Christ, what in God's good name is egg water?"

My brthr in christ, what in God's good name is egg water?? — Vinay Aravind (@vinayaravind) May 4, 2022

A few people speculated that the man may head misheard "thanda paani (cold water)" as "anda paani (egg water)".

I think he misunderstood thanda pani as anda pani. Because splashing cold water on the pan is standard procedure. — Twitt3r's Moira Rose!! (@Chhokkwangun) May 5, 2022

Some couldn't just stop laughing.

Cant stop laughing ! https://t.co/hJmB90RaT9 — ???????? Smell द Coffee (@totabolaa) May 5, 2022

So what do you have to say about this?