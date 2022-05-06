Dosa 'Baked With Egg Water' In Kerala, Claims Man. Shashi Tharoor Reacts

The parliamentarian has said the person should have opted for “chawal and baingan”.

The 'dosa baked with egg water' claim created a lot of buzz on Twitter. (Representational)

We've heard about different types of dosas. From the much-loved cheese dosa to the outrageous chocolate dosa, there's barely any combination that we haven't tried with this South Indian delicacy. Or that's what we thought. But now a man claims that he was served dosa prepared with "egg water". Yes, you heard it right. And, his claim has been creating quite a storm on Twitter.

The Twitter user claimed on May 3 that a lounge at the Cochin Airport served him dosa "baked" with "egg water". He said that the lounge played with his "religious belief.” 

He wrote, "If you are in Chochi [Cochin], kindly be aware of the airport lounge named Earth Lounge. They simply play with religious beliefs, where they use egg water to bake South Indian food such as dosa. When asked they told me it's as per the standard. When asked for a manual, they denied sharing.” 

The man followed up his complaint with a request to Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, the state's tourism department, and the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India [FSSAI] to look into this matter. He wrote, "Need attention of FSSAI your attention to intervene the same…Also request Tourism Kerala, CMO Kerala, and Kochi Airport. Kindly get the practice stopped to hurt the emotions of vegetarians and Jains travelling to Kerala."

The tweet created a lot of buzz on the social media platform. Some users slammed the man for misspelling Cochin Airport in this post.

The post also managed to grab the attention of Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor. The Congress leader, who is known for his fun take on social media, said the person should have opted for "chawal and baingan". His tweet read, "In 'Chochi', an outraged young vegan reacted as if shot with a ray-gun; Hearing "thanda" as "anda". He "baked" a huge blunder. Should have stuck to chawal and baingan.”

People were also confused by the term "egg water."  A person commented, "My brother in Christ, what in God's good name is egg water?"

A few people speculated that the man may head misheard "thanda paani (cold water)" as "anda paani (egg water)".

Some couldn't just stop laughing.

So what do you have to say about this?

