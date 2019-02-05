Court Orders Cops To File Case Against Kerala Minister Over Woman's Plea

The court directed the police to file a case against CPI(M) minister G Sudhakaran

Trouble for is brewing for the Left government in Kerala as a court in Alappuzha has directed the police to file a case against its minister G Sudhakaran.

The petition against him was filed by a woman, who was on his personal staff. The woman was also a local leader of the CPI(M).

The complaint over alleged use of derogatory words against the woman by Mr Sudhakaran dates back to February, 2016 when he was a legislator.

"He was set to inaugurate a function but was angry that supporters had not arrived. He abused and spoke demeaning words about the woman, who was a local committee secretary, and someone who was responsible for the function," the woman's husband, also a former local CPM leader, told reporters.

The woman, 59, was part of the personal staff of Mr Sudhakaran from 2006 to 2011.

"My wife quit the party because no action was taken against the MLA and a week later I was ousted from the party... We even gave a complaint to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in February 2017. But we don't know what happened about that," the husband said.

He alleged there have been several attempts to sabotage the earlier case, and that's why they went to the court for a direction to the police.