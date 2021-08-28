Congress Urges Kerala CPI(M) To Remove Joseph Stalin Photos From Party Offices

The history of the Communist Party was a story of dictatorship, a Congress leader said. (File)

The opposition Congress in Kerala on Saturday urged the ruling CPI(M) to remove the photos of Soviet leader Joseph Stalin from their party offices in view of global media reports about the recent unearthing of thousands of skeletons of those who had allegedly been killed during his reign from Ukraine.

Leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly VD Satheesan alleged that the history of the Communist Party was a story of dictatorship and genocide and the news about the unearthing of skeletons had taken by surprise modern society, which is aware about the human rights and democracy.

Former Communist ruler of Cambodia, Pol Pot was the one who had killed most number of people in the world, followed by Stalin and Adolf Hitler respectively, he said in a Facebook post.

The skeletons found in Ukraine were the remnants of the terrifying face of the history of anti-democratic and dictatorial Communist ideology, he alleged.

The leaders of the Communist parties in Kerala are those who still worship Stalin, who had allegedly massacred 15 lakh people, after placing his photos in their party offices.

"If the Communist party leaderships in the state can recognise the value of democracy, they should be prepared to remove the images of a dictator like Stalin from their offices," Mr Satheesan said.

He also wished that it inspire the next generation of party sympathisers to walk the path of democracy without double standards.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)