9-Year-Old Haleema Needs A Kidney Transplant. How You Can Help

Haleema is enrolled with the state organ sharing registry but there is a long list of people waiting

For the last three months, 45-year-old Nabeesath E has been travelling 120 kilometres by bus, twice every week, to ensure her daughter Haleema N does not miss her dialysis. She has been told by doctors that the hemodialysis for her nine-year-old daughter needs to be increased to thrice a week, as both her kidneys have been critically affected. Haleema was diagnosed with the rare Nephrotic Syndrome in 2013 and is also visually impaired.At their home in Kollam in Kerala, Haleema - who has missed her school again - says she is very tired after her last dialysis. Nabeesath, who tries to feed her lunch, is worried about the future. Doctors have told her that Haleema needs a renal transplant for survival."My husband and I, both are diabetic. We are medically unfit to give her our kidneys. Our relatives have distanced themselves from us. I have no money to pay anyone in exchange for a kidney. I just wish someone will come ahead and donate an O+ve kidney for my daughter. There is no other way," Nabeesath says.The medical documents, prescribed by a government hospital doctor who has been treating Haleema, read, "She needs renal transplantation for sustenance of life. Approximate cost for maintenance hemodialysis is rupees 10, 000 per month and renal transplantation is Rs 300,000 at the time of surgery and 10,000 per month, lifelong for maintenance immunosuppression."Haleema's father is a daily wager, while her mother is a homemaker, devoted to meeting the needs of her daughter."I need to take her to school. I need to take her to the hospital. My husband offers to come along with me, but then I refuse, thinking we could save that hundred rupees. We have no money," Nabeesath says.Haleema has been enrolled with the state organ sharing registry but parents say chances are slim due to the already long list of people waiting since years."I got my daughter after many prayers. She was born after three of my children died. I don't want to give up on her. If I give up, Haleema will give up too," Nabeesath says.As Haleema sings in the background, Nabeesath tells us her daughter dreams to become a music teacher.For any organ donor queries, please contact Nabeesath N at +91 9947729134Contributions can be made towards:20340100026067FDRL0002034This information has been provided/published on a good faith basis, without any commercial motive. NDTV does not vouch for the authenticity of the claims made by the intending donee, nor can we guarantee that the donations made by a donor will be used for the purpose as stated by the intending donee. You are requested to independently verify the contact information and other details before making a donation. NDTV and/or its employees will not be responsible for the same.