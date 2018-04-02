24-Hour Strike Called By Trade Unions Observed In Kerala While the protesters did not prevent the movement of private vehicles, the state-owned Kerala State Road Transport Corporation stopped its service.

A 24-hour nationwide strike called by trade unions was observed across Kerala on Monday.



The strike was called as the unions were protesting against a decision to allow businesses to hire fixed-term employees (FTEs) which they claim will eventually threaten job security in all sectors.



All markets, shops and establishments in the state were closed.



The state secretariat saw just around 10 per cent of the total staff of around 3,000 in attendance, while the offices of all the state ministers wore a deserted look.



In the state capital, an auto-rickshaw that carried foreign tourists was stopped and protesters deflated the tyres.



While the protesters did not prevent the movement of private vehicles, the state-owned Kerala State Road Transport Corporation stopped its service.



In Kochi, the metro services were operating as usual.



All university examinations in the state scheduled for Monday have been postponed.



