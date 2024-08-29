'Will Accept Supreme Court's Decision As God's Own': DK Shivakumar On Assets Case

DK Shivakumar said he would accept Supreme Court's decision in assets case as God's decision

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said on Thursday that he would accept the Supreme Court's decision in the disproportionate assets case as God's decision.

"I believe in the Courts, and I believe in God. I will accept the Court's decision as God's decision," he said while responding to questions about the disproportionate assets case during an inspection of the Yettinahole project works in Sakaleshpura.

When asked about a complaint lodged against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's wife, Shivakumar said, "I don't understand why some are targeting the Chief Minister. Nothing will happen to him. It was the BJP that allotted compensatory sites to the CM's wife in exchange for the land. The CM has no role in this."

Regarding Kumaraswamy's allegation that the land was de-notified, he said, "I will only respond to 'asli' (genuine) issues, not to the 'nakli' (fake) ones."

DK Shivakumar also highlighted that the Yettinahole project, aimed at restoring groundwater levels, will benefit 75 lakh people.

"We conducted an experimental operation on Wednesday evening. The project will benefit people across seven districts, including Tumakuru, Chikkaballapura, Chitradurga, and parts of Ramangara. We need to pump water before the rainy season ends. This project is a testimony to our philosophy of delivering on promises," he said.

"The project is an ambitious venture of our government. We will invite elected representatives of all the districts for the inauguration of the project. We will invite all the officials involved in the project as well. Many people criticised this project, but good work will live on forever," he added.

"Right from the labour to engineers, everyone has worked hard for the project. It is a difficult project where water flows through for a distance of 1.5 km in a tunnel. I would like to thank everyone involved in the project. We will finalise the inauguration date after consulting the CM," he noted.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)