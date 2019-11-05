'We Will Go Through It': Top Court To Congress On Leaked Yediyurappa Clip

A judgement on the fate of the 17 rebel MLAs will be passed soon, the Supreme Court said

The Congress's plea to place the leaked BS Yediyurappa tape on official record will be considered, the Supreme Court said today. The court made its observation after party leader Kapil Sibal argued the tape, in which Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa can be heard saying BJP chief Amit Shah "made arrangements" for MLAs whose mutiny led to the collapse of the Congress-JDS government, was evidence the defections were "engineered at the instance of the Home Minister".

"We will go through it. You have brought it to our notice... we will look into it. The order of the Speaker has to be tested," a bench headed by Justice NV Ramana said.

The court is currently hearing a petition challenging the order of then Karnataka Assembly Speaker Ramesh Kumar, who had disqualified all rebel MLAs.

The court has said a judgement on the matter will be out soon.

Earlier Mr Sibal had argued the leaked tape was important because it showed the involvement of the central government.

"Decision on keeping 17 MLAs in Mumbai was not taken by me but by (BJP) national president (Amit Shah), whether or not these MLAs win elections," Mr Sibal told the court.

Chief Minister Yediyurappa's lawyer responded by calling the Congress' move "politicisation" and said Mr Yediyurappa had offered an explanation.

In the leaked clip, which has been widely shared on social media, Mr Yediyurappa can be heard asking BJP workers to behave better towards the 17 MLAs whose resignations led to the downfall of the previous government. The Chief Minister can also be heard saying Mr Shah knew about the rebel MLAs' plans.

"I have promised them...we have to live up to our promise. We have to give them these ministries. They have sacrificed for us," Mr Yediyurappa said.

The Congress has reacted strongly to the emergence of the video, calling it "concrete proof" of improper behaviour on the part of the now ruling BJP. A delegation from the party visited Governor Vajubhai Vala on Saturday, demanding Mr Yediyurappa's resignation.

Asked about the clip, BS Yediyurappa told NDTV on Saturday, "I have discussed in detail in Hubballi about one particular constituency. Those who are responsible workers, they should not speak like that (about rebel MLAs). In the interest of the party they must support everybody. On (November) 3rd, 4th, 5th - after Supreme Court decision - other things will be decided."

