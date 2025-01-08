Viral: Man Grabs Leopard By Tail, Saves Villagers

The video of a man grabbing a leopard by the tail, in an act that possibly saved lives, has gone viral, grabbing attention and accolades. The man held the leopard by its tail until forest officials stepped in to rescue the animal. The incident was reported from a village in Tumkuru district in Karnataka.

The leopard had been roaming free in the village for a couple of days, sparking fear among villagers. Despite multiple efforts, he could not be caught. The leopard even evaded a trap set by the villagers. Then in stepped a villager, Anand, with his heroic and daring move.

In the viral video, a group, including forest officials and villagers, is seen trying to catch hold of the leopard. Anand swiftly takes a few steps behind the leopard and grabs him by his tail. The police rush to cover the leopard in a net and lock it with tree stems and rope.

On Tuesday, the leopard was let out in a nearby forest.

Leopard terror was reported in Karnataka's Bengaluru as well. Last year in November, a 52-year-old woman was mauled to death by a leopard. A week later, the Forest department captured two leopards – a seven-year-old male and a nine-year-old female leopard -- from a village.

The victim, Kariamma, was killed on November 17 while cutting grass in a field near her home. She was reportedly dragged into the forest by a leopard, which mauled her to death and consumed parts of her body.

Following this, the Forest Department deployed large cages and installed eight pairs of camera traps around the area to track the leopards.