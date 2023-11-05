'She Raided Few Places Recently': Colleague On Murdered Karnataka Officer

Prathima KS, 45, who worked with the Mines and Geology Department, Karnataka

The colleagues of a Karnataka government officer who was found murdered at her home in Bengaluru are shocked that one of their bravest officers is no more.

Prathima KS, 45, who worked with the Mines and Geology Department, was found stabbed to death at her home in Bengaluru's Subramanyapora. Her husband and son were away in Shivamogga district, 300 km from Bengaluru.

A senior officer of the Karnataka Environment Department told reporters Prathima was a "very dynamic lady" and had earned a good name in the department with her hard work.

"She was a very dynamic lady. She was very brave too. Be it raids or any action, she earned a great reputation in the department. She recently raided a few places," the senior officer Dinesh told reporters.

"She didn't make any enemies. According to the new rules, she did her work well and earned a great name," the officer said.

Prathima, who worked in Bengaluru's rural areas, did MSc at a college in Shivamogga. She had been working in Bengaluru's Ramnagara for over a year.

Prathima's driver dropped her home after work. She was reportedly murdered around 8.30 pm. Her brother arrived at her home early Sunday and found her dead. He had called her the night before, but she had not answered. He immediately contacted the police.

"Forensic and technical teams are at work on the spot. Three teams have been formed for investigation. We will be able to share further information, once we get to know exactly what happened," police officer Rahul Kumar Shahapurwad said, news agency PTI reported.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said there will be a strict investigation into the murder and those responsible will be brought to justice.