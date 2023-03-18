"We Won't Spare You": On Camera, Karnataka Congress MLA Threatens Cop

Karnataka Congress MLA Anand Nymagouda is seen abusing and threatening a sub-inspector

A Congress MLA in Karnataka was seen on camera abusing and threatening a police officer in an incident that comes as an embarrassment for the party ahead of the state election just months away.

Congress MLA Anand Nymagouda reportedly got upset after a sub-inspector requested him not to carry out civic work at the planned Maulana Abdul Circle in Karnataka's Belagavi district citing possible law and order problems that could also turn communal.

Mr Nymagouda, angry at the suggestion, lashed out at the sub-inspector. In a mobile video, the Congress MLA is seen pointing his finger at the cop and telling him the party would punish him if it comes to power. Karnataka currently has a BJP government.

"I know you have the support of the (BJP) government, but we won't spare you when we (Congress) comes to power," Mr Nymagouda, surrounded by his supporters, is heard telling the sub-inspector.

The Karnataka BJP is banking on Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as the personal hold of its state leaders in their respective constituencies to return to power.

PM Modi, who has visited Karnataka six times so far this year, is expected to visit the state twice this month. He is expected to address a big rally in Davangere on March 25, concluding the four Vijay Sankalp rallies. Before that, there may be a state tour over government programmes on March 19 or 21.

The BJP faced a setback last month when HD Thammaiah, a Lingayat leader and a close confidant of the party's National General Secretary CT Ravi, resigned as the primary member of the BJP and joined the Congress. It sparked speculation that the ruling party has been facing discontent from leaders waiting for tickets.