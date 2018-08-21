Dealing With Floods, Kodagu In Karnataka Sends Communal Harmony Message

Thousands of people have been displaced by rains in the district

Adverse circumstances can sometimes being out the best in people. In Suntikoppa in Karnataka's Kodagu district, the aim of giving support to those in need has seen people rise far above conventional religious divides. Thousands of people have been displaced by rains in the district - and hundreds are sheltered in a Ram temple, a church school and a madrassa - all close to each other.

Sudesh Kumar, a volunteer at the Ram temple shelter was in the kitchen when he told NDTV, "The people of Suntikoppa, particularly the young, went out at night and brought people of all religions here - those who needed help. This is all about humanity. There is no politics, no religion here. We are all working as one."

Right across the road from the Ram temple community hall is the St Anthony's Church which is right next to the St Mary's School - another shelter.

Father Edward Saldanha of St Anthony's Church told NDTV, "We are happy that we are accommodating lots of people in the Ram temple, masjid and church. There is bright sun today. Things are getting better. I hope the minds of the people will also get better. Religion is only when we are okay. When we are not okay, we go beyond religion... We eat from the same kitchen... In the family we eat in one kitchen and this looks like a family today for us."

CM Hameed Maulvi was supervising work in the madrassa. He told NDTV, "570 people are in our madrassa.... Here there is no caste, no religion. Everybody is human. We have brought human beings here. We have not looked at religion... We want to give this message not just to Karnataka but to the country - this kind of humanity should be there across the country. This message from Suntikoppa should go across the country, the world. This beautiful message of harmony should reach the world. We are not celebrating Eid - we will be here for the people."

A Hindu family staying at the madrassa simply said, "They are all looking after us like the children of one mother."

Several districts in Karnataka have been hit by heavy rains in the past few days, Kodagu being the worst-hit. The incessant rains have been causing flooding and landslides across the region, damaging the arterial roads.