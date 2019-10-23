Watch: Elephants From Mysore Dasara Parade Play Football At Camp Site

Elephants play football at Dubare Elephant Camp in Karnataka.

The onlookers watched with great excitement as a group of elephants tossed a football around in Karnataka's Dubare Elephant Camp on Tuesday. Some of these elephants have returned from the historic Dasara festival procession in Mysuru and have been trained to play with the football.

As the elephants go about their daily activities like bathing in the river, simply taking a stroll or playing football, tourists from far and wide gather at camp to cheer them on.

The Dubare Elephant Camp, one of the popular destinations in the state, has 29 elephants. Of these, six participated in the historic Mysore Dasara. Their return has brought new life to the elephant camp site.

Watch elephants play football in Dubare Elephant Camp in Karnataka:

#WATCH Karnataka: Elephants who took part in the parade during #Dasara festival in Mysuru, were seen playing football yesterday, after they were shifted to Dubare Elephant Camp* in Kodagu district. pic.twitter.com/yHonc8q3Sz — ANI (@ANI) October 22, 2019

Chandana, one of the tourists, told news agency ANI that elephants have been trained to salute, race and play football, all of which are enjoyed by the tourists, especially children.

The elephants are now training with other elephants to participate in another elephant festival, Chandana added.

Amanda, another tourist, said the elephants returned Mysore Dasara to the camp after a long period and can be seen enjoying river baths and jungle walks.

Mysuru Dasara is grand spectacle that starts on the first day of Navaratri and culminates on Vijayadashami or Dussehra.

Every year, the same group of trained elephants are brought from the Nagarhole forest and kept in Mysore Palace for the 10-day dasara festival.

