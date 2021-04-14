Karnataka To Vote For Bypolls To 1 Lok Sabha, 2 Assembly Seats On April 17

Karnataka bypolls: Leaders from all the main parties have been campaigning in the seats (File)

Voting for bypolls to one Lok Sabha and two assembly seats will take place in Karnataka on Saturday. Two of the seats had fallen vacant after the incumbents died of Covid.

The Belagavi Lok Sabha constituency was held by the BJP's Suresh Angadi, who was the Minister of State for Railways at the time of his death due to the virus last year.

Mr Angadi's wife Mangala Suresh is the BJP candidate in the constituency. Her main opponent is the Congress's Satish Jarkiholi - a sitting MLA from Yamkanmardi and a member of the wealthy and influential Jarkiholi family.

Satish is the brother of Ramesh Jarkiholi, former Karnataka minister who had resigned after a controversy involving an alleged sex-for-job video clip.

The Maski assembly seat in Raichur district was with the Congress. Its MLA, Pratapgouda Patil, quit the party and is now the BJP candidate. His opponent is the Congress's Basavanagoud Turihal.

The Basavakalyan assembly seat in Bidar district was also held earlier by the Congress's Narayan Rao, who died of the illness. The Congress candidate is his wife, Mala. She will take on BJP's Sharanu Salagar and JDS' Syed Yasrab Ali Qadri.

Senior leaders from the main parties have been campaigning in all three seats.

The Janata Dal Secular is not considered to have a very strong presence in north Karnataka.

The results of the assembly seats will not impact the stability of the BJP government as it enjoys a comfortable majority in the house.