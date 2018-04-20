Karnataka Elections: HD Kumaraswamy Has Assets Worth Rs 167 Crore, Siddaramaiah Over 20 Crore Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018: Assets (movable and immovable) of Siddaramaiah stood at Rs 11.20 crore while that of his wife Parvathi were declared to be worth Rs 7.60 crore.

Share EMAIL PRINT Karnataka polls: Siddaramaiah filed his nomination from Chamuneshwari constituency in Mysuru Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his family have assets worth over Rs 20 crore, as per his affidavit filed along with the nomination for the May 12 assembly elections.



State JDS chief HD Kumaraswamy, who is contesting from two constituencies, declared his and his wife's assets totalling more than Rs 167 crore. Their liabilities stood at over Rs 103 crores.



While Mr Siddaramaiah filed his nomination from Chamuneshwari constituency in Mysuru, Mr Kumaraswamy filed papers from Ramanagara as well as Channapatna.



Assets (movable and immovable) of Mr Siddaramaiah stood at Rs 11.20 crore while that of his wife Parvathi were declared to be worth Rs 7.60 crore.



They have also declared assets worth Rs 1.55 crore under Hindu Undivided Family (HUF).



Mr Siddaramaih, who stated his occupation as politician and that of his wife as housewife, declared that they have liabilities worth Rs 2,59,92,239 and Rs 2,26,40,000 respectively.



Mr Kumaraswamy, son of former prime minister and JDS chief HD Deve Gowda, declared his movable and immovable assets at Rs 42.91 crore and that of his wife at Rs 124.22 crore.



His occupation was mentioned as a public servant and an agriculturist, and his wife an entrepreneur.



According to the affidavits, they have liabilities of about Rs 2,94,75,198 and Rs 1,01,93,09,364 respectively.



Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his family have assets worth over Rs 20 crore, as per his affidavit filed along with the nomination for the May 12 assembly elections.State JDS chief HD Kumaraswamy, who is contesting from two constituencies, declared his and his wife's assets totalling more than Rs 167 crore. Their liabilities stood at over Rs 103 crores.While Mr Siddaramaiah filed his nomination from Chamuneshwari constituency in Mysuru, Mr Kumaraswamy filed papers from Ramanagara as well as Channapatna.Assets (movable and immovable) of Mr Siddaramaiah stood at Rs 11.20 crore while that of his wife Parvathi were declared to be worth Rs 7.60 crore.They have also declared assets worth Rs 1.55 crore under Hindu Undivided Family (HUF).Mr Siddaramaih, who stated his occupation as politician and that of his wife as housewife, declared that they have liabilities worth Rs 2,59,92,239 and Rs 2,26,40,000 respectively.Mr Kumaraswamy, son of former prime minister and JDS chief HD Deve Gowda, declared his movable and immovable assets at Rs 42.91 crore and that of his wife at Rs 124.22 crore. His occupation was mentioned as a public servant and an agriculturist, and his wife an entrepreneur.According to the affidavits, they have liabilities of about Rs 2,94,75,198 and Rs 1,01,93,09,364 respectively. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter