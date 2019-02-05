Karnataka Congress Threatens Action Against Lawmakers Violating Whip

Dinesh Gundu Rao's statement comes amid reports of threats to Karnataka's Congress-JD(S) government.

Amid reports of threats to Karnataka's Congress-JD(S) government ahead of the budget session, Congress' Karnataka chief Dinesh Gundu Rao on Monday said action would be taken against legislators if they violate the whip.

"If whip is violated, action will be taken in accordance with law. There is no second talk about it, but I'm confident that all 80 MLAs will be on our side," Mr Rao said.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru, he said "I'm confident that all MLAs will be on our side, few MLAs because of BJPs allurements or pressure or fear- two or three of them- (MLAs) are a bit quiet, but they too are now aware what the BJP is (like)."

The Governor's address to the joint sitting of the state legislature on Wednesday will begin the budget session.

Mr Rao's statement holds significance amid reports about alleged renewed attempts by the BJP to destabalise the coalition government.

Alleging that the coalition government was in a "coma", the BJP has expressed doubts whether Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy would even present his government's second budget on February 8.

Senior BJP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister R Ashoka on Saturday had claimed that 20 to 25 disgruntled MLAs of the alliance were out of reach of their leaders.

The BJP on Sunday had also said it was not averse to moving a no-confidence motion against the government during the session.