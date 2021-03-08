'Don't Call Me Yediyurappa If...': Karnataka Chief Minister's Challenge To Congress

Dear Siddaramaiah, your stay in the opposition forever is guaranteed, he said (File)

The Congress on Monday staged a walkout in the Karnataka Assembly during the tabling of budget for 2021-22 by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, prompting a strong reaction from the CM who claimed the country never had a history of opposition boycotting the budget.

The Congress members had walked out of the House, claiming that the government in the state had no moral right to continue in power.

"Do we have any instance of opposition staging a walkout either in the Centre or the state during the presentation of the budget?" Mr Yediyurappa asked, while speaking to reporters after budget presentation.

"What morality are they (Congress) talking about? I will explain what morality they were referring to during the debate on the budget," he said.

Mr Yediyurappa said the opposition getting away by giving lame excuses means that they are incapable to face the situation.

"Dear Siddaramaiah, your stay in the opposition forever is guaranteed. Don't call me Yediyurappa, if I don't make Siddaramaiah sit in the opposition by winning 130 to 135 seats. This I am giving in writing," he said.



When asked about Mr Siddaramaiah demanding resignation of ministers, Mr Yediyurappa claimed the Congress leader has developed some mental issues recently as he did not know what to speak.



Earlier in the day, former chief minister Siddaramaiah said "This government carrying a bundle of sins has no moral right to continue in power. So we have decided to protest against the presentation of the budget.