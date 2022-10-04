Karnataka Boy Stripped, Told It Would Help Clear Father's Debt: Cops

Three people have been arrested in connection with the incident, said police.

A minor boy in Karnataka was stripped naked and filmed performing a 'ritual' by labourers after he was convinced that the act would clear his father's debt, said police. A video of him was also shared on social media by the accused, they said.

Three people have been arrested in connection with the incident that occurred in Koppal district, about 350 km of Bengaluru. The 15-year-old victim and the labourers belonged to Hasgal village in the district, said police.

The victim, along with other construction labourers from his village, had left for Hubballi two months ago for work. One of the labourers, Sharanappa, convinced the boy's father that it would help pay off his loans if he sends his son with them, said a relative of the boy.

The boy, meanwhile, was made to believe that he must participate in the naked act to help his father clear his debt, he said.

The accused then filmed the act and shared it online for "fun", said police. The boy had returned to his village from Hubbali within 20 days, but the incident came to the notice of his parents only after his video went viral.

A case was registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Information Technology Act after his parents lodged a complaint with Hasgal police.