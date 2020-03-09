New Shocker By BJP Leader Who Called Freedom Fighter, 102, A 'Pak Agent'

BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal said he welcomed the decision to scrap the scheme.

An MLA from the ruling BJP in Karnataka, who has made controversial statements in the past, has welcomed his government's decision to scrap a wedding scheme for poor women from minority communities, saying "those who want the scheme can go to Pakistan".

The "Shaadhi Bhagya" scheme was launched by the previous Congress government in 2013, promising a one-time wedding expense of Rs 50,000 to women from minority communities who are below the poverty line.

"I welcome the decision of the Karnataka government in withdrawing the scheme. India is a secular nation. There is no need for minority appeasement. There is a need for a uniform civil code in the country... Should nothing be given to the majority community in India? Is nothing being given to Hindus secular? Does secular mean everything is for the minorities?... Pakistan is giving such schemes. Those who want the scheme, let them go to Pakistan," BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal told reporters in Hindi, when asked about the scrapping of the scheme.

The BJP, which was in opposition when the wedding scheme was introduced, had accused the Congress of vote-bank politics.

No fresh funds were announced for the wedding scheme as Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa presented the state budget in the Karnataka assembly last week.

Earlier this month, a huge political row broke out over Mr Yatnal's comments against HS Doreswamy, a 102-year-old freedom fighter, for his stand on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Mr Yatnal called him a "fake freedom fighter" and a "Pakistani agent". The comments snowballed into a major row, causing uproar in the state assembly.

Mr Doreswamy has been a prominent figure at protests against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and has been openly critical of BJP-led central government's policies.

(With inputs from ANI)