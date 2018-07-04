Karnataka Allots Yeddyurappa A House, Not The One He Wanted. His Response

BS Yeddyurappa stayed in Number 2, Race Course Road, when he was chief minister

Former chief minister and the BJP's tallest leader in Karnataka, BS Yeddyurappa, has been allotted an official accommodation in Bengaluru, but it is not the house that he wanted. Mr Yeddyurappa's response to the state government - "keep it, I will stay in my private home."

Mr Yeddyurappa stayed in Number 2, Race Course Road, when he was chief minister. And he was hoping to be allotted it once again as leader of the opposition. His request has been turned down.

He has been allotted house number 4 in the same enclave and the house he wanted will be the residence of minister Sa Ra Mahesh.

Speaking to reporters, Mr Yeddyurappa said, "My dear friends, long back I had asked for some other house. They have not given. Now I will stay in my house only. I don't want to comment on that. Let them allot that house also to somebody else."

Dollars Colony - as the name suggests - is an upmarket area in Bengaluru - and the location of the private home of the former chief minister. It was the place where the Governor sent a letter, inviting Mr Yeddyurappa to form a government after the results were out - a government that lasted just two days. And this is where he says he will stay. The government is not too concerned.

Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy said, "We have allotted the bungalow. Particular bungalow it is difficult. Several ministers, they are asking. I have allotted the house. If he wants he can enter that house, it is left to him."

What is not being publicly confirmed is that it may be belief in Vaastu that was behind the request from Mr Yeddyurappa - who is said to feel that the house was lucky.