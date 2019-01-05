Income Tax Raids On Kannada Film Stars Conclude, Producers Questioned

Puneet Rajkumar, son of Kannada actor Rajkumar, was reportedly raided.

Income Tax raids on four top Kannada film actors concluded today but officials continued to grill three producers on the third day.

Simultaneous raids were carried out on actors Shiva Rajkumar, Puneeth Rajkumar, Sudeep and Yash and film producers CR Manohar, "Rockline" Venkatesh and Vijay Kirigandur since Thursday.

Sources said "Rockline" Venkatesh was taken to the income tax office for questioning.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy said it is wrong to see political motives behind the Income Tax raids and asserted that the officials were only doing their duty, based on the inputs they receive.

Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara said he has no objection if the raids were impartial, but it should not be something related to any political party.

Multiple locations were searched by 200 Income Tax officials on Thursday, the first day of the raids, with officials allegedly unearthing a huge cache of cash and gold ornaments.