Ex Karnataka Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar Goes Against BJP, Says Will Contest Polls

BJP MLA Jagadish Shettar said he has asked the party to let him contest the Karnataka election

The Karnataka BJP faces its first major rebellion by a senior leader less than a month away from voting day in the assembly election. BJP MLA and former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar announced he is upset after the party asked him to make way for others and indicated he won't be given a ticket.

Mr Shettar, the MLA from Hubballi, has won six elections in the past. He won by over 21,000 votes in the last assembly election in 2018, defeating his Congress rival Mahesh Nalwad.

"Last six elections I got elected with a margin of more than 21,000 votes. What are my minus points?" Mr Shettar, looking visibly upset, told reporters.

The BJP is yet to release its Karnataka candidates' list. The party's election committee including Prime Minister Narendra Modi met in Delhi over the weekend to finalise the names.