Police Case Against Karnataka Minister For Allegedly Assaulting Dalit Family

A police case has been registered against Karnataka Minister D Sudhakar in connection with a property dispute. The Planning and Statistics Minister faces charges of atrocities against Dalits, cheating, and assault.

According to the complainant on the basis of which the First Information Report or FIR was filed, Subbamma and Asha, who reside in a property currently under dispute, said that the minister reached the disputed property located at Yelahanka along with real estate developers Seven Hills on Saturday. They allegedly attempted to demolish the property.

There were around 40 people, including 15 women, in the group, the police complaint said, adding that they arrived with a JCB excavator and a car.

They proceeded to demolish the buildings, sheet roofs, and compound walls using the JCB. Upon learning of the situation and rushing to the scene, Subbamma, Asha, and others were allegedly assaulted by the group.

Subbamma's daughter, Asha, was also allegedly assaulted. When questioned about their actions, the accused allegedly used caste-based slurs.

An FIR has been registered against the real estate developers, Minister D Sudhakar, Srinivas, Bhagyamma, and 35 others Under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.