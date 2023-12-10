Couple Kills 11-Year-Old Daughter, Dies By Suicide At Karnataka Resort

A couple killed their daughter and died by suicide at a resort in Karnataka's Kodagu

A couple and their 11-year-old daughter were found dead at a resort in Karnataka's Kodagu in a suspected case of mass suicide, the police said.

The family left a note that said they were facing an extreme form of financial difficulty, the police said.

The bodies of Vinod (43), wife Zubi Abraham (37), and daughter Johan (11) were found in the room of a private resort.

They were residents of Kottayam in Kerala. The police said the family checked in on Saturday at the resort in the forested and hilly region popular with tourists.

The police said initial investigation indicates the couple died by suicide after killing their daughter.

The police have contacted the relatives of the family and are waiting for them to reach Kodagu.