96-Year-Old Woman Beats COVID-19 In Karnataka

A 96-year-old woman in Karnataka beat COVID-19 and will now quarantine at home for 14 days.

A 96-year-old woman in Karnataka has recovered from the coronavirus disease and was discharged from the hospital today.

The elderly woman from Hiriyur, some 160 km from Bengaluru, was admitted to a dedicated COVID hospital in Chitradurga district on June 27. She contracted the highly infectious COVID-19 disease from a 65-year-old man - her primary contact.

The woman has been sent back home where she has to stay in isolation for 14 days, as per protocol.

The recovery also brings cheers to a state where the BS Yediyurappa government has ordered a "full lockdown" on Sundays barring essential services from July 5 to combat the exponential rate of increase of coronavirus cases.

Karnataka has reported over 25,000 coronavirus cases so far, including more than 14,000 active cases and 401 deaths.

State capital Bengaluru saw a 15.7 per cent increase in COVID-19 cases over the past weekend, data showed on Monday.

The country, as a whole, is also seeing a worrying spike in cases; India crossed the seven-lakh cases mark late Monday evening, after having crossed the six lakh-mark just days earlier.

As the coronavirus pandemic spreads, more instances of 90- and 100-year-old individuals surviving a Covid infection are surfacing.

Recently, a 106-year-old man from Delhi, who was a four-year-old during the 1918 Spanish Flu, survived the COVID-19 and recovered faster than his son, who is in his 70s, at a coronavirus facility in the national capital, doctors said.

News of the elderly recovering from the coronavirus has become a source of hope across the world as they are among the most vulnerable to COVID-19, besides other immunocompromised people such as those with co-morbitities, children younger than 10 years of age and pregnant women.