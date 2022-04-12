Karnataka Minister 'Responsible For My Death': Contractor's Last Message

Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah blamed the Karnataka BJP for his death.

A contractor who had accused the Karnataka Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa's associates of demanding Rs 4 crore, was found dead at a private lodge in Udupi this morning.

Mr Patil reportedly sent some messages to the media and his friends early this morning, saying that he was committing suicide and alleged that Mr Eshwarappa was responsible for his death.

In his alleged suicide note, Mr Patil urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and senior BJP leader YS Yeddyurappa to help his wife and kids after his death.

"RDPR minister KS Eshwarappa is solely responsible for my death. I am taking this decision keeping my aspirations aside. I request with folded hands to our prime minister, chief minister, our beloved lingayat leader BSY and everybody else to extend a helping hand to my wife and kids," he wrote.

Mr Patil reportedly wrote the note to the media and his friends before he disappeared, sources said. He was later found dead at the Udupi lodge.

His friends were staying adjacent to his room, police said, adding that the matter was being probed.

Reacting to Mr Patil's death, Mr Eshwarappa said he learned about his suicide through media and had no idea why his name was mentioned in the note.

"I had filed a case (defamation suit) against him for levelling the charges and the case was admitted. I am learning about the suicide from you (media)," news agency PTI reported him as saying.

Mr Eishwarappa last month denied the bribery charges after Mr Patil wrote a letter to Union Minister Giriraj Singh, accusing his associates of demanding Rs 4 crore for the work he had carried out in Rural Development and Panchayat Raj department.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah blamed the Karnataka BJP for his death.

"The death of contractor Santosh Patil is tragic & a result of 'commision politics' of @BJP4Karnataka. My deepest condolences to the family & friends of Santosh Patil. May justice be served for his sacrifice," he tweeted.