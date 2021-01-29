Congress Boycotts Karnataka House Panel Meet Over BJP's 'Autocratic' Ways

Ex-Congress Chief Minister Siddaramaiah made the party's reason for boycott public on Thursday

The Congress party in Karnataka has boycotted the Business Affairs Committee (BAC) meeting of the Assembly during the legislature session that began on Thursday. The Congress has accused the state's ruling party of unilaterally deciding the schedule of the House.

The BAC decides the business of the House and includes MLAs of the ruling and opposition parties. It recommends matters to be discussed and allots time for this.

Former Congress Chief Minister Siddaramaiah made the party's reason for boycott public on Twitter on Thursday.

"The Business Advisory Committee is constituted to ensure smooth conduct of the assembly proceedings. But the BJP is taking autocratic decisions without considering the recommendations of the committee... With the BJP taking unilateral decisions, the Congress has decided to boycott the proceedings of the committee," he tweeted.

On Friday, Congress members did not attend the BAC meeting. Only members of the BJP and the Janata Dal Secular (JDS) were present because of which the meeting was postponed.

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai told media persons that he will "meet the Congress BAC members and opposition leaders, try to convince them, and then call the BAC" for another meeting.

"That is what we have decided. I only want to say that the Congress has run this country for about 60 years. It is also their responsibility to see that these processes run smoothly. I would appeal to the Congress to come and take part and discuss what needs to be discussed. Above all, the Speaker has called this meeting and the position of Speaker should be respected. I have faith that they will attend," he said.

In the comment Mr Bommai took a swipe at Mr Siddaramaiah, who had criticised the BJP in the last Assembly session in December for "introducing and passing" the controversial Cow Slaughter Bill "without discussion".

"Only a coward government, which can't debate, can behave like this. They can't stop us through their autocratic behaviour. We will take this to the people to fight against BJP's corruption and despotism," Mr Siddaramaiah had said.