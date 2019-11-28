Complaint Against Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister For Giving Cash To Voter

In a video, Govind Karjol was seen handing over cash to a man.

A day after video of Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol allegedly giving away cash during an election campaign surfaced on social media, the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) on Wednesday filed a complaint with the Election Commission.

In the video, Govind Karjol was seen handing over cash to a man. The incident reportedly took place at the residence of Mahesh Kumathalli, the BJP candidate from Athani constituency in Belagavi district.

In its complaint to the Election Commission, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee said that Govind Karjol distributed cash to voters to to vote in favour of BJP in Athani by-election.

"Govind Karjol has been videographed distributing money to workers. This was widely telecast in all electronic media and other media. This is a clear violation of section 171(C) of the Indian Penal Code and section 123(1) (A) of Representation of Peoples Act and also a violation of Model Code of Conduct (MCC)," the complaint signed by Congress Member of Legislative Assembly Prakash Rathod read.

The by-polls for 15 out of 17 Assembly seats are slated to be held on December 5 and counting of votes will take place on December 9.

