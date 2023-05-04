Cash Worth Rs 4.5 Crore Seized From Villa In Karnataka's KGF

A case has been registered, and no arrest has been made so far.

In election-bound Karnataka, Rs 4.5 crore cash was seized following a raid by the police and elections observers at a villa.

A team of Karnataka police, accompanied by election observers, raided a villa in the Banarpet Taluk of Kollar Gold Field (KGF) in Karnataka. The raid was conducted based on credible information received by the cops.

The amount was seized from the villa and from a vehicle parked outside. The property was given rent to a person named Ramesh Yadav for almost two years, the police said.

The cops had to break open the door to enter the premises as no one was present in the villa at the time of the raid. Visuals show the police team and other officials searching a car parked outside the villa in KGF.

The cops were accompanied by a team of election observers as the model code of conduct (MCC) is in force since March 29, and the voting is scheduled to take place on May 10.

