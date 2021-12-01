Watch: BJP Factions Fist Fight In Meeting For Karnataka Council Polls

Visuals showed a group of men charging at a man in a light pink shirt.

A BJP meeting in Karnataka for discussing poll strategies for upcoming council elections witnessed protests and fistfight instead after heated argument between two rival factions within the party turned violent Tuesday evening. The meeting was being held by state Excise Minister K Gopalaiah in Hassan district's Arsikere for the polls scheduled for December.

A group of workers raised objections when NR Santosh, the former aide of BS Yediyurappa, was delivering his speech. The workers raised slogans against him and questioned his contribution to Arsikere.

Mr Gopalaiah tried to pacify the group but they were reluctant to back down.

As soon as the minister left the venue, a group of people assaulted those who had reportedly questioned Mr Santosh.

Visuals show a group of men charging at a man in a light pink shirt even as several workers were seen trying to pacify the group.

Mohan Naik, who had questioned Mr Santosh has sustained injury and has been admitted to a local hospital. The man was seen with a handkerchief pressed on his bloodied nose in one of the visuals.

The Minister and Mr Santosh hasn't issued any statement on the incident as of yet.

So far, no police complaint has been lodged against any of the groups.