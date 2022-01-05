31 Students In Karnataka Medical College Test Positive For Covid

Thirty-one students from a medical college in Karnataka's Bellari have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last three days, officials said today.

All 31 students are final-year MBBS students at the Vijayanagar Institute of Medical Sciences.

According to college authorities, random tests were conducted among 250 students staying at a hostel, who were exposed to the virus. 50 staff members were also tested for Covid.

"The COVID random test was done for all the students in the hostel. Those found infected have been shifted to the District Hospital for treatment," Dr T Gangadhargowda, Director of VIMS, told PTI.

While most of the students are asymptomatic, some of them are displaying mild symptoms.

Earlier today, over 50 people, including students and a faculty member, tested positive for COVID-19 in IIT-Guwahati, forcing the authorities to impose restrictions on the campus.

Almost 99% of the cases were people who returned to the campus from outside Assam after holidays, said Parmeshwar Iyer, Dean-PR, IIT-Guwahati.