UP School Board Promotes 11-Year-Old Who Teaches Civil Services Aspirants

An 11-year-old child prodigy has been granted special permission by the Uttar Pradesh Board of Secondary Education to be admitted in Class 9. The meritorious 11-year-old, Yashvardhan Singh from Kanpur, will get direct admission in class 9 From class 7 in the current academic session.

Yashvardhan, who reportedly has an IQ of 129, had met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in September, who praised the prodigy for his superior intelligence.

According to reports, the Uttar Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has taken this decision in view of the 11-year-old's "high intellectual level."

A class 7 student, Yashvardhan has been offering coaching classes to those preparing for civil services examinations, the minimum age for appearing for which is 21 years.

Yashvardhan has been ranked as the world's youngest historian by Harvard Records, a London-based institution. A postage stamp has also been issued in his name.

"There was a special talent in him from the beginning. Now, he has started teaching the students preparing for civil services, so I feel very happy that he is doing such a good job at such a young age, " Yashvardhan Singh's father Ansuman Singh told news agency ANI.

The prodigy will appear for Class 10 Board examinations in 2024 at the age of 13. However, according to the rules, a student needs to be at least 14 years of age to appear in Class 10 examinations of the UP School Board.

