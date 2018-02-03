GST Commissioner, 8 Others Arrested In Bribery Case

According to agency sources, the commissioner, Sansar Chand, a 1986-batch Indian Revenue Service officer, his two superintendents of the department and one personal staff were nabbed by the CBI along with five others in a late-night operation spread across Kanpur and Delhi.
The CBI alleged that the commissioner was a "habitual" offender, taking bribes from businessmen on monthly and weekly basis, and it was during one such collection of Rs 1.5 lakh on Friday night that he was arrested
Comments
Chand's wife has been booked under the bribery case, but has not been arrested.