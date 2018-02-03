GST Commissioner, 8 Others Arrested In Bribery Case

The CBI alleged Sansar Chand was a "habitual" offender, taking bribes from businessmen on monthly and weekly basis.

Kanpur | | Updated: February 03, 2018 13:06 IST
New Delhi:  The CBI has arrested Sansar Chand, the commissioner of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) department from Kanpur and eight others, including his staff and private officials, in connection with a bribery case.

According to agency sources, the commissioner, Sansar Chand, a 1986-batch Indian Revenue Service officer, his two superintendents of the department and one personal staff were nabbed by the CBI along with five others in a late-night operation spread across Kanpur and Delhi.

The CBI alleged that the commissioner was a "habitual" offender, taking bribes from businessmen on monthly and weekly basis, and it was during one such collection of Rs 1.5 lakh on Friday night that he was arrested

The man who allegedly gave the bribe has also been taken into custody, a source said.

Chand's wife has been booked under the bribery case, but has not been arrested.
 

