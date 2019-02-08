West Bengal Lady Police Constable Final Result 2018 Released

West Bengal Lady Constable final result 2018 declared

West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has released the final result for the exam conducted for the post of Lady Constable in West Bengal Police 2018. Candidates who had appeared in the final round of selection can check their result through the link available on the board's official website. Candidates would need to provide their application number and date of birth as entered in the application form to access their result.

WBPRB Female Constable Final Result 2018: How to check?

Step one: Go to official website for WBPRB: https://wbprb.applythrunet.co.in/

Step two: Click on the final result link for Lady Constable in West Bengal Police 2018.

Step three: Enter your application number and date of birth correctly.

Step four: Submit and view your result.

West Bengal Lady Constable Final Result 2018 Direct Link

Candidates should make sure that they enter the details correctly. The date of birth should be in dd/mm/yyyy format if not entered through calendar control.

meanwhile, WBPRB is accepting applications from eligible candidates for 8419Constable (Male) vacancies in West Bengal Police. The application process for Male Constable recruitment will conclude on March 5, 2019.

The selection will be done through a five-stage process. WBPRB will conduct a preliminary written exam first. Candidates who qualify in the preliminary exam will be called for Physical Measurement Test (PMT). Those who qualify in PMT will be called for Physical Efficiency Test (PET) which consists of 1600 meters run within 6 minutes 30 seconds.

