Weekly Employment News Resumes Publication

It also provides editorial content on socio-economic issues and career guidance.

The weekly employment news has resumed publication after remaining closed for over a month. After the nationwide lockdown was announced on March 24, the publication of the Employment News was stopped. Now, its publication has started again but only the online version is available.

Only e-version of both the English and Hindi editions will be published till normalcy is restored, an official statement has said.

It is also published in Hindi and Urdu as Rozgar Samachar.

To avail the online version of Employment News, one has to subscribe paying Rs 400 per year. Subscription charge for the print version is Rs 530 per year.

Employment News is the flagship weekly job journal from Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. It provides information related to job vacancies, job oriented training programmes, admission notices related to job oriented exams and results of recruitment exams in various government organisations, banks, railways, universities, etc.

It was launched in 1976 and currently has a circulation of over one lakh copies per week.

