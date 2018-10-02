UKMSSB Recruitment 2018: Apply for 138 Assistant Professor Vacancies

Uttarakhand Medical Service Selection Board (UKMSSB) has advertised the recruitment of 138 Assistant Professors. The last date to apply online for the recruitment is October 26, 2018. Candidates would be able to apply for the recruitment till midnight on the last date. on the official website. The selection for recruitment will be on the basis of performance in an interview.

The number of vacancies to be filled is 138 and the pay-scale for the post is Rs. 56,100-1,77,500. Job location will be within Uttarakhand.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must have passed MBBS and Post-graduation in relevant discipline from a recognised university/college.

The lower age limit is 30 years and upper age limit is 45 years.

Application Process

Candidate who fulfill the eligibility criteria can apply online through UKMSSB website - http://www.ukmssb.org/. General/OBC candidates will have to pay application fee of Rs. 2,000 and SC/ST candidates will have to pay Rs. 1,000 through online mode using Net-banking/Credit or Debit Card.

Candidates are advised to go through the detailed advertisement before applying for the recruitment.

