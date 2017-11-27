TSPSC AEO Answer Key: Agriculture Extension Officer Key Released @ Tspsc.gov.in, Check Now

Candidates are advised to note the above dates and submit their objections through the link provided.
Objections received beyond December 05, 2017 will not be considered at any cost. The candidates are instructed to submit their objections only in English and only as per the order of questions appearing on the screen with the question numbers allotted by TSPSC.
TSPSC Agriculture Extension Officer (AEO) Exam 2017 Answer Key: How to download
The candidates who are searching for TSPSC answer keys may follow these steps:
Step One: Got to the official website of TSPSC, Tspsc.gov.in
Step Two: Click on this link from the home page: Preliminary Key for Agriculture Extension officer Grade-II (Notfn.No. 51/2017).
Step Three: Enter TSPSC ID and Date of Birth in the next page, then download your answer key.
TSPSC has recently conducted written examinations to the post of forest section officer and forest beat officer in Forest Department.
