Teacher Recruitment In Odisha, 733 Vacancies

Teacher Recruitment 2019 In Odisha; Apply Before April 15

For filling up 733 vacancies in Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya Sangathan, online applications have been invited from eligible graduates and postgraduates. For recruitment to the schools, regulated by the School & Mass Education Department, Government of Odisha, online registration link will be open till April 15. A total of 145 Principal posts have also been notified in the schools. This is the fourth phase recruitment for the Adarsha Vidyalayas in the State.

Candidates having Masters Degree/ Bachelor Degree in Arts/ Science with Bachelor Degree in Education from any University of the State are eligible to apply for the job. Applicants must have passed class 10 standard in MIL Odia.

The prescribed age limit for teachers is 21-32 years as on March 1. For the post of Principal applicants must be within 32-50 years of age.

"Candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in Computer Based Test (CBT), Interview and Performance Test as applicable and specified in these modalities put together," reads the job notice. The online question paper will be in English and Odia.

Candidates will assessed for their knowledge in current affairs, reasoning, language and in the respective subject. The test will be held at Angul, Balasore, Bargarh, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Jharsuguda, Baripada, Berhampur, Bhubaneswar, Rourkela and Sambalpur.

The final merit list will be decided taking the marks obtained in the computer based test and interview in the ratio 70:30.

