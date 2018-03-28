Syndicate Bank PO Result 2018 Declared @ Syndicatebank.in; Check Now

Upon selection candidates will be enrolled in One year Post Graduate Diploma in Banking and Finance course in Manipal Global Education Services Pvt Ltd. (MaGE), Bangalore and Nitte Education International Pvt Ltd. (NEIPL) Greater Noida / Mangalore.
Post course completion, within the stipulated time, candidates will be offered appointment in the bank as Probationary Officer in Junior Management Grade / Scale-I.
A total of 500 seats are open for intake. Online registration was held in January 2018.
Syndicate Bank PO results 2018: How to check
Follow these steps to check your results:
Step One: Go to the official website of Syndicate Bank
Step Two: Click on the career tab
Step Three: On next page, click on Syndicate Bank PO results link
Step Four: Enter the details
Comments
Click here for more Jobs/Employment News