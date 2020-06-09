SSC CGL, Hindi Translator 2019 Exam Result This Month

SSC has said that the result of other exams will be declared later.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will declare the Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2019 (Tier-I) and the Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak Examination, 2019 (Paper-II) result this month. The SSC has confirmed this and has said that the result of other exams will be declared later.

"The schedule of declaration of remaining results will be intimated in due course subject to the prevailing conditions and Government guidelines issued from time to time regarding handling of the COVID-19 pandemic," the SSC has said.

Over 25 lakh are expected to have appeared for the CGL 2019 tier 1 exam. Candidates who will qualify the exam will appear for the tier 2 exam. The Combined Graduate Level (CGL) is held by SSC for graduates.

For 10+2 pass candidates the SSC conducts the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) exam. The SSC CHSL 2019 (Tier-I) for all the candidates for whom the exam could not be held, will now be conducted from August 17-21 and from August 24-27.

This year, SSC had to postpone several exams due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

SSC conducts selection test for recruitment to various group B and group C posts. It had notified one such recruitment in January-February this year. The exam will now be held from September 7 to September 9.

The Junior Engineer Examination (Paper-I), 2019 will be held from September 1 to September 4.

The Stenographer Grade 'C' and 'D' Examination 2019 will be held on September 10-12.

The Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination(Paper-I)-2020 will be held from September 29 to October 5.

