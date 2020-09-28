Assam: Applications Invited From TET Qualified Candidates For Filling 3,753 Contractual Posts

Assam teacher recruitment 2020: Application process deadline till October 11.

Applications have been invited by the Department of Elementary Education, Assam to fill 3,753 teachers posts in schools in Assam under the Axom Sarba Siksha Abhiyan Mission. Only those candidates who have qualified the Assam Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) are eligible to apply. "The posts are mainly available in remote areas of Assam and the interested candidates must be physically and mentally ready to serve in these remote areas in terms of choice of their districts," the Department of Elementary Education, Assam has said in an official notification.

Candidates have to apply online. The last date for submission of application is October 11.

"The regular or contractual teachers working in Lower Primary schools are not allowed to apply any posts in Lower Primary schools. The regular or contractual teachers working in Upper Primary schools are not allowed to apply any posts in Upper Primary schools. However, regular and contractual Lower Primary teachers if otherwise eligible may apply in Upper Primary schools," the notification reads.

For the posts available in Barak Valley districts- Cachar, Karimganj and Hailakandi only Bengali, Hmar, Manipuri, Hindi medium TET qualified candidates are eligible to apply.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of marks obtained by them in Class 12, graduation, Assam TET, related professional qualification like D.El.Ed or B.Ed., NCC and Sports. Achievement in fine arts and cultural activities, in which the candidate had represented the state officially at national level, will also be considered for selection.