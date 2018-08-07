Socio-Emotional Skills Preferred By Indian Employers While Hiring, Reveals World Bank Experiment

Socio-Emotional Skills Preferred By Indian Employers While Hiring

When hiring a candidate for a job, recruiters look for many skills which can vary depending upon the job responsibilities associated with the vacancy. In a controlled experiment conducted by World Bank in India, it was revealed that employers indeed find 'soft skills' important while hiring.

World Bank conducted a Randomized Control Trial (RCT) experimentation in partnership with an India based job portal where job seekers where sent a link for a survey that included 11 personality test questions.

The participation of the job seekers was completely voluntary. After the participants completed the tests they could immediately see their results and their result was also uploaded on their profile for prospective employers to see.

The researchers later compared the outcomes between those for whom the personality test results were shown and not shown to see the effect of non-cognitive skills on hiring of an individual.

One of the outcomes was that recruiters showed greater interest in profiles which disclosed the personality traits of the job seeker. The result also showed greater effect on job seekers who identified themselves as organized, calm, imaginative and/or quiet applicants. There was no significant effect on those who described themselves as easy-going, sensitive, realistic and/or outgoing applicants, which seems to indicate (typical) employers' preference.

The experiment also revealed that while hiring for certain jobs roles such as office clerk, sales, receptionist, recruiters find non-cognitive skills more desirable.

