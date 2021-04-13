SBI Invites Applications To Fill 148 Specialist Cadre Officer, Clerical Cadre Posts

The State Bank of India (SBI) has invited applications to fill vacancies in various specialist cadre officer and clerical cadre posts. The application forms have to be submitted online at the official website of the SBI within May 3. Few of the specialist cadre officer posts are contractual in nature; others are regular. For the clerical cadre post recruitment will be on regular basis.
SBI Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details
- Manager (Risk Management): 1 post
- Manager (Credit Analyst): 2 posts
- Senior Special Executive (Compliance): 1 post
- Senior Special Executive (Strategy-TMG): 1 post
- Senior Special Executive - (Global Trade): 1 post
- Senior Executive (Retail & Subsidiaries): 1 post
- Senior Executive (Finance): 1 post
- Senior Executive (Marketing): 1 post
- Deputy Chief Technology Officer (IT-Digital Banking): 1 post
- Manager (History): 1 post
- Executive (Document Preservation-Archives): 1 post
- Manager (Credit Analyst): 45 posts
- Manager (Job Family & Succession Planning): 1 post
- Manager (Remittances): 1 post
- Dy. Manager (Marketing - Financial Institutions): 1 post
- Dy. Manager (Chartered Accountant): 6 posts
- Dy. Manager (Anytime Channel): 2 posts
- Deputy Manager (Strategic Training): 1 post
- Chief Ethics Officer: 1 post
- Advisor (Fraud Risk Management): 4 posts
- Data analyst: 8 posts
- Clerical cadre Pharmacist: 67 posts
Candidates can check the details of the selection process from the job notification available on the website of the SBI.
"Candidates are required to upload all required documents (brief resume, ID proof, age proof, educational qualification, experience etc.) failing which their candidature will not be considered for shortlisting/ interview. Short listing will be provisional without verification of documents. Candidature will be subjected to verification of all details/ documents with the original when a candidate reports for interview (if called)," the SBI has mentioned in the job notifications.
