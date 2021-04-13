SBI Invites Applications To Fill 148 Specialist Cadre Officer, Clerical Cadre Posts

SBI recruitment 2021 for filling 148 specialist cadre officer, clerical cadre posts

The State Bank of India (SBI) has invited applications to fill vacancies in various specialist cadre officer and clerical cadre posts. The application forms have to be submitted online at the official website of the SBI within May 3. Few of the specialist cadre officer posts are contractual in nature; others are regular. For the clerical cadre post recruitment will be on regular basis.

SBI Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details

Manager (Risk Management): 1 post

Manager (Credit Analyst): 2 posts

Senior Special Executive (Compliance): 1 post

Senior Special Executive (Strategy-TMG): 1 post

Senior Special Executive - (Global Trade): 1 post

Senior Executive (Retail & Subsidiaries): 1 post

Senior Executive (Finance): 1 post

Senior Executive (Marketing): 1 post

Deputy Chief Technology Officer (IT-Digital Banking): 1 post

Manager (History): 1 post

Executive (Document Preservation-Archives): 1 post

Manager (Credit Analyst): 45 posts

Manager (Job Family & Succession Planning): 1 post

Manager (Remittances): 1 post

Dy. Manager (Marketing - Financial Institutions): 1 post

Dy. Manager (Chartered Accountant): 6 posts

Dy. Manager (Anytime Channel): 2 posts

Deputy Manager (Strategic Training): 1 post

Chief Ethics Officer: 1 post

Advisor (Fraud Risk Management): 4 posts

Data analyst: 8 posts

Clerical cadre Pharmacist: 67 posts

Candidates can check the details of the selection process from the job notification available on the website of the SBI.

"Candidates are required to upload all required documents (brief resume, ID proof, age proof, educational qualification, experience etc.) failing which their candidature will not be considered for shortlisting/ interview. Short listing will be provisional without verification of documents. Candidature will be subjected to verification of all details/ documents with the original when a candidate reports for interview (if called)," the SBI has mentioned in the job notifications.

