SBI Junior Associates Exam Admit Card In 2nd Week Of June

As per the new schedule, SBI JA prelims will be held on 23 June, 24 June and 30 June 2018. The admit card will be available from 6 June 2018.
The main examination for the candidates who qualify the prelims will be held on 23 July; admit cards for the same will be available from 5 August 2018.
Candidates will be selected on the basis of written tests. The marks obtained in the Preliminary Examination (Phase-I) will not be added for the selection and only the aggregate marks obtained in Main Examination (Phase-II) will be considered for preparation of the final merit list.
Provisional selection will be made on the basis of candidate's performance in the test (main examination).
