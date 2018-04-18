SBI Junior Associates Exam Admit Card In 2nd Week Of June For SBI clerical cadre recruitment, fresh dates have been released for the exam, which was supposed to begin in April.

Share EMAIL PRINT SBI Clerk Recruitment 2018; Admit Card In June, Know More New Delhi: For the Junior Associates preliminary exam, State Bank of India (SBI) will release admit cards in the second week of June. The Bank has released fresh exam dates for the exam, which was supposed to be held in April. SBI has already released the pre exam training call letter for providing training to candidates belonging to SC/ ST/ XS or religious minority community who had filled in the option to avail the training while submitting online application forms. Pre exam training call letter for SBI Junior Associates exam was released on 25 February.



As per the new schedule, SBI JA prelims will be held on 23 June, 24 June and 30 June 2018. The admit card will be available from 6 June 2018.



The main examination for the candidates who qualify the prelims will be held on 23 July; admit cards for the same will be available from 5 August 2018.



Candidates will be selected on the basis of written tests. The marks obtained in the Preliminary Examination (Phase-I) will not be added for the selection and only the aggregate marks obtained in Main Examination (Phase-II) will be considered for preparation of the final merit list.



Provisional selection will be made on the basis of candidate's performance in the test (main examination).



Recruitment process for the SBI clerical cadre began in September 2017 for 9633 posts.



