SAIL Notifies Jobs At Rourkela Steel Plant

SAIL Recruitment 2019 For Attendant cum Technician Post

Applications have been invited for filling up 62 vacancies in Attendant cum Technician (trainee) posts at Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP), a unit of Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL). Vacancies are available in the trades of Fitter, Electrician, Welder and Instrumentation. Candidates in the age limit of 18-28 years having matriculation qualification with ITI in the relevant trades can apply for the posts. Candidates must have obtained the ITI from a government recognized institute. Job applications have to be submitted online at the official website of the SAIL.

Apply Online

"Candidates selected for the post will be required to undergo, on the job training, for a period of 2 (two) years, which can be extended for a further period of 2 (two) years, as per requirement," reads the job notice.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of written exam (English/ Hindi). The test duration will be two hours and will consist of 100 objective questions out of which 80 marks will assess the technical knowledge of the candidate and the rest will be general aptitude test. "The minimum qualifying marks in the written test for unreserved posts will be determined based on 50 percentile score. For SC/ST/ OBC (Non-creamy Layer)/ PWD candidates, the minimum qualifying marks will be 40 percentile score," reads the job notice released by SAIL.

The written test will be held at Rourkela, Sambalpur, Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.

Candidates belonging to General/ OBC/ EWS category should pay application fee of Rs.150. SC/ ST/ PWD/ ESM candidates are exempted from payment of application fee.

The last date for submission of application is April 8.

Click here for more Jobs News

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.