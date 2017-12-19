RBI Office Attendant Admit Card Released @ Rbi.org.in, Download Now Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the office attendant online exam admit card on the official website.

Applications for RBI office attendant recruitment was accepted online through the Bank's website www.rbi.org.in till December 12.



According to the bank, the RBI Office Attendant exam will be held in the month of December 2017/January 2018. The online Test could be conducted on weekdays or weekend. RBI reserves the right to modify the number of days and dates of test depending on the number of applicants.

RBI Office Attendant admit card: How to download

Follow these steps to download your RBI office attendant admit card or call letter:



Step one: Go to RBI's career page: opportunities.rbi.org.in/



Step two: Scroll through the current vacancies tab and click on Call Letters link.



Step three: On the new page, click on the admission letter and other guidelines link for the post you applied for. In the new window you will have to again click on the admission letter download link.



Step four: In the new window, enter your Registration number and password and submit.



Step five: Your admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download and print the same.



