Job Vacancies At Rajasthan High Court For 2309 Class IV Posts; No Exam For Selection

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Rajasthan High Court Recruitment 2018 For Class 4 Employees New Delhi: Rajasthan High Court has invited applications for recruitment to 2309 class IV posts under Rajasthan Subordinate Courts (Driver and Class IV employees) service rules 2017. Upon selection the Probation Trainee will receive monthly remuneration of Rs 12400. Online applications can be submitted from 12 February 2018 till 13 February 2018. Applicants should note that SSO ID and password are relevant for the online registration. Those who don't have their SSO ID yet, can register at the official website sso.rajasthan.gov.in in this regard.



Class 10th pass candidates in the age group of 18-35 years are eligible for the recruitment. Applicants must also have Hindi writing knowledge in Devnagri script and knowledge in Rajasthani culture.



Applicants shall have to Rs 100 as application fee (Rs 60 for candidates other than general, OBC category).



Candidates will be selected on the basis of class 10 marks. Those candidates who have obtained result in the form of CGPA, should get the indicative percentage by applying the formula CGPA X 9.5.



Candidates are suggested to go through the official notification available at hcraj.nic.in.



