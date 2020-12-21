RailTel Corporation Invites Application For Apprenticeship

Railway apprentices: RailTel Corporation announces apprenticeship.

RailTel Corporation of India Ltd, a public sector company, has invited applications for apprenticeship training. A total of 68 candidates will be engaged for training in Electronics and Telecommunication, Computer Science, Civil engineering, electrical and electronic engineering disciplines. Graduate and diploma engineers are eligible for the post.

Job Notification

The duration of the training will be one year.

Graduate apprentices will receive Rs 14000 per month stipend and diploma apprentices will receive Rs 12000 per month stipend, the RailTel Corporation has said.

Candidates who have already completed their apprenticeship or terminated their apprenticeship mid-way or pursuing their apprenticeship with other organisations are not eligible, it has also said.

Applicants must be between 18-27 years of age as on November 30, 2020. Details regarding age relaxation can be found from the job notification.

Prior to applying at the official website, candidates should apply at the Board of Apprenticeship Training (BOAT) website.

"On receipt of online a merit list will be prepared on regional, state, location wise and preference will be given to the government institution pass-outs. From the merit list candidates will be shortlisted for appearing in interview. Selection will be purely through interview, out of the shortlisted candidates," the recruiting organisation has said.

The last date for submission of application is January 11, 2021.